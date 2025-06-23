Seamus Power betting profile: Rocket Classic
Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Seamus Power tees off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. Power has shown solid form at this event in recent years, looking to improve on his past performances.
Power's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T8
|66-71-69-67
|-15
|2020
|T12
|67-66-69-72
|-14
At the Rocket Classic
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2021, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|73-67-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|64-76-69-69
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-68-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-72-70-66
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
- Power has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.016
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.083
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.152
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.236
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.017
|0.068
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.083 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.24% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 237 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
