6H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power tees off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. Power has shown solid form at this event in recent years, looking to improve on his past performances.

    Latest odds for Power at the Rocket Classic.

    Power's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T866-71-69-67-15
    2020T1267-66-69-72-14

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2021, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5973-67-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3464-76-69-69-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-68-71-73-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-72-70-66-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
    • Power has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.016-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.0830.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.152-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.2360.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.0170.068

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.083 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.24% of the time.
    • Power has accumulated 237 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 118th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

