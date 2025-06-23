Sam Ryder betting profile: Rocket Classic
Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025. His best finish at this event came in 2022 when he tied for 24th at 12-under.
Ryder's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|2023
|T40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|2022
|T24
|67-69-72-68
|-12
|2021
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|2020
|MC
|68-72
|-4
At the Rocket Classic
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 24th at 12-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|69-69-69-66
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|63-74-77-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|66-70-70-71
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-70-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|82.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|64-72-71-70
|-7
|7.750
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Ryder has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.209
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.205
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.118
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.749
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.628
|0.443
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.209 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.205 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- Ryder ranks 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.78% and has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
