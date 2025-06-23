Sam Ryder betting profile: Rocket Classic

Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.209 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.205 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.