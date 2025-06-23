Nate Lashley betting profile: Rocket Classic

Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley is sporting a 0.107 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lashley is delivering a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.

Lashley ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.42% and 163rd in Par Breakers at 18.78%.