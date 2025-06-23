PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley of the United States lines up a putt on the 10th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Nate Lashley returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. Lashley will look to improve on his tie for 25th place finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Rocket Classic.

    Lashley's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2570-68-71-69-10
    2023T5667-71-70-72-8
    2022T5768-73-69-71-7
    2021MC72-70-2
    2020MC71-69-4

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Lashley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-67-68-69-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-66-70-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5367-70-73-77-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1274-67-74-70-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-66-69-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-74-71+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--

    Lashley's recent performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
    • Lashley has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has averaged -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.161-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1070.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.130-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.0800.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.264-0.097

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley is sporting a 0.107 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lashley is delivering a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
    • Lashley ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.42% and 163rd in Par Breakers at 18.78%.
    • He has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 145th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

