Nate Lashley betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Nate Lashley of the United States lines up a putt on the 10th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Nate Lashley returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. Lashley will look to improve on his tie for 25th place finish from last year's tournament.
Lashley's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|2023
|T56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|2022
|T57
|68-73-69-71
|-7
|2021
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|2020
|MC
|71-69
|-4
At the Rocket Classic
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Lashley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-66-70
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|67-70-73-77
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|74-67-74-70
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-66-69
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-74-71
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
Lashley's recent performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
- Lashley has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has averaged -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.161
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.107
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.130
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.080
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.264
|-0.097
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley is sporting a 0.107 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lashley is delivering a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
- Lashley ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.42% and 163rd in Par Breakers at 18.78%.
- He has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 145th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.