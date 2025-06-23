PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Nicolai Højgaard returns to the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 21st in 2023. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Rocket Classic.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246671-65-73-75-4
    2023T2167-68-67-71-15

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished 66th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 15-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4172-69-77-68+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-69-71-70-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-67-69-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld869-66-66-67-1685.000

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0370.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4720.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.233-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.193-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4690.077

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.472 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
    • Højgaard has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.63% this season.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 29.57.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 332 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking him 87th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW