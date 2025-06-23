Ryan Palmer betting profile: Rocket Classic
Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer returns to compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. Palmer aims to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he tees off in Detroit.
Palmer's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T33
|70-67-67-72
|-12
|2022
|MC
|71-72
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-77
|+16
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 45th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
- Palmer has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.491 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -2.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.077
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.633
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.167
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.090
|-1.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.967
|-2.035
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has a -1.633 mark.
- Palmer's average Driving Distance is 296.8 yards this season.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
- Palmer has broken par 18.40% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 199th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
