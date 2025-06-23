PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer returns to compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. Palmer aims to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he tees off in Detroit.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Rocket Classic.

    Palmer's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3370-67-67-72-12
    2022MC71-72-1

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-77+16--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-67-71-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-69+3--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 45th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
    • Palmer has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.491 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -2.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0770.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.633-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.167-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.090-1.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.967-2.035

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has a -1.633 mark.
    • Palmer's average Driving Distance is 296.8 yards this season.
    • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
    • Palmer has broken par 18.40% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 199th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

