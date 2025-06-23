PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays a shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays a shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard returns to the Rocket Classic looking to improve on his previous performance. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29 in the 2025 Rocket Classic.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Rocket Classic.

    Gerard's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5669-71-71-69-8

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-71-69-72+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5072-74-69-79+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2376-69-72-74+345.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7367-72-73-73+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT866-72-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4269-71-68-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-69-71-69-834.300
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open273-66-74-69-6300.000

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2400.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4060.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.0950.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.047-1.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.6950.245

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard is sporting a 0.406 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 843 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

