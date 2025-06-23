Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler returns to the Rocket Classic, where he claimed victory in 2023 with an impressive 24-under performance. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Fowler's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|2023
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-24
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2021
|T32
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|2020
|T12
|67-71-69-67
|-14
At the Rocket Classic
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 24-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|70-77-64-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-73-69-73
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|70-64-67-74
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|63-71-69-69
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|68
|72-67-72-73
|E
|6.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|75-65-73-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|68-71-82-79
|+12
|6.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|64-68-68-72
|-12
|43.000
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.832 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.199
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.031
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.167
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.013
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.014
|0.832
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.199 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.031 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 485 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 69th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.