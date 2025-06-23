Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Rocket Classic
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|71-73-74-75
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|11.625
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|68-74-75-74
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|66-70-71-67
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-67-68-75
|-9
|9.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|73-67-75-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.202
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.173
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.061
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.252
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.163
|0.314
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.173 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 22.83% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 414 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
