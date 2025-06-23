PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4671-73-74-75+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-69-70-69-811.625
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6768-74-75-74+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2366-70-71-67-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-67-68-75-99.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3273-67-75-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3266-67-70-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-80+8--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2020.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.1730.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.0610.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.252-0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1630.314

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.173 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 22.83% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 414 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

