6H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. Campos looks to improve upon his past performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Rocket Classic.

    Campos' recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-73+2
    2021MC76-75+7

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-74-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-76+510.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4571-68-71-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-70-73-75-13.400
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4770-71-76-74+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-69-72-75+62.750

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 45th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
    • Campos has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.850 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.4510.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.653-0.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.250-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.034-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.387-0.850

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.451 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos is sporting a -0.653 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 59.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 19.60% of the time.
    • Campos has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 180th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

