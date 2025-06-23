Rafael Campos betting profile: Rocket Classic
Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. Campos looks to improve upon his past performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Campos' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2021
|MC
|76-75
|+7
At the Rocket Classic
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-76
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-70-73-75
|-1
|3.400
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|70-71-76-74
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-69-72-75
|+6
|2.750
Campos' recent performances
- Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 45th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
- Campos has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.850 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.451
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.653
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.250
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.034
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.387
|-0.850
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.451 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos is sporting a -0.653 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 59.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 19.60% of the time.
- Campos has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 180th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
