Quade Cummins betting profile: Rocket Classic

Cummins has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.

Cummins has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.