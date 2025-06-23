Philip Knowles betting profile: Rocket Classic
Philip Knowles plays his shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Philip Knowles will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Knowles' first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Knowles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|26.665
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles had one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Knowles has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has averaged -1.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.752
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.428
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.181
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.124
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.123
|-1.426
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
- Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.752 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles is sporting a -0.428 mark. He has a 60.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.
- Knowles has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 195th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance is 294.9 yards this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
