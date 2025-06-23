PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Philip Knowles betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Philip Knowles plays his shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Philip Knowles plays his shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Philip Knowles will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Knowles at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Knowles' first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Knowles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-67+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-67-69-68-1526.665
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-68-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D74+2--

    Knowles' recent performances

    • Knowles had one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Knowles has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knowles has averaged -1.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.752-0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.428-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1810.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.124-0.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.123-1.426

    Knowles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.752 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles is sporting a -0.428 mark. He has a 60.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.
    • Knowles has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 195th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance is 294.9 yards this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

