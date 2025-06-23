PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati returns to the Rocket Classic, which takes place June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. His performance at this event has been inconsistent in recent years, with a top-10 finish in 2023 standing out among missed cuts.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Rocket Classic.

    Malnati's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20247470-69-71-77-1
    2023T969-66-67-68-18
    20227371-70-72-71-4
    2021MC74-76+6
    2020MC66-74-4

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished 74th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-66-68-73-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-69-76+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-78+10--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-80+114.200
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 59th with a score of 5-under.
    • He has an average of -0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.718-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.840-0.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4440.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.430-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.544-1.249

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.718 ranks 163rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Malnati sports a -0.840 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 58.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 152nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.22% of the time.
    • Malnati has accumulated 34 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 192nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

