Peter Malnati betting profile: Rocket Classic
Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to the Rocket Classic, which takes place June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. His performance at this event has been inconsistent in recent years, with a top-10 finish in 2023 standing out among missed cuts.
Malnati's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|2023
|T9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|2022
|73
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|2021
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|2020
|MC
|66-74
|-4
At the Rocket Classic
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished 74th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-66-68-73
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-69-76
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-80
|+11
|4.200
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 59th with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of -0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.718
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.840
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.444
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.430
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.544
|-1.249
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.718 ranks 163rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Malnati sports a -0.840 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 58.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 152nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.22% of the time.
- Malnati has accumulated 34 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 192nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
