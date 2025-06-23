PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Paul Waring betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Waring of England reacts to his shot on the 15th green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Paul Waring of England reacts to his shot on the 15th green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Paul Waring is set to compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. This marks Waring's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Waring at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Waring's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Waring's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4765-72-66-70-79
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC77-70+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipW/D72E--

    Waring's recent performances

    • Waring's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 47th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • Waring has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has averaged -0.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Waring's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.281-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.7300.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.395-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.540-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.946-0.796

    Waring's advanced stats and rankings

    • Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.281 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Waring has sported a -0.730 mark this season. He has a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he has been breaking par 19.72% of the time.
    • Waring's average Driving Distance this season is 303.2 yards.
    • He has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 212th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Morikawa favored in Detroit in search of elusive win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW