6H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5265-70-70-69-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1267-70-67-68-1632.250
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
    • He has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.454-0.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.3070.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.079-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1760.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.506-0.271

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson's average Driving Distance is 279.1 yards, ranking 168th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Peterson has a -0.307 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09.
    • Peterson has accumulated 108 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% ranks 32nd, while he ranks 83rd in Par Breakers at 21.53%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

