Paul Peterson betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|65-70-70-69
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-70-67-68
|-16
|32.250
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- He has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.454
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.307
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.079
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.176
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.506
|-0.271
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson's average Driving Distance is 279.1 yards, ranking 168th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Peterson has a -0.307 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09.
- Peterson has accumulated 108 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.58% ranks 32nd, while he ranks 83rd in Par Breakers at 21.53%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
