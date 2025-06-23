Patton Kizzire betting profile: Rocket Classic
Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. Kizzire will look to improve on his T20 finish from last year's tournament.
Kizzire's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|2022
|74
|71-69-74-72
|-2
|2021
|T25
|68-72-73-64
|-11
|2020
|MC
|71-72
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he tied for 25th at 11-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-70-69
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|64-70-69-73
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-70-77-83
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.333
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.046
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.324
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.472
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.528
|0.233
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.324 ranks 16th on TOUR this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average is -0.046, ranking 106th on TOUR.
- Kizzire's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.04%, placing him 150th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kizzire has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.472, ranking 155th on TOUR. However, his Putts Per Round average of 28.39 ranks 32nd.
- Kizzire has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 181st in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
