Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. His most recent appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 31st place at 9-under par.
Patrick Rodgers' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|2022
|T44
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|2021
|T41
|70-70-72-68
|-8
|2020
|T45
|69-70-69-70
|-10
At the Rocket Classic
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Patrick Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-67-66-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|75-69-70-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|72-70-77-74
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|70-67-67-71
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-74-70-70
|E
|40.056
Patrick Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Patrick Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.026
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.251
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.225
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.156
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.104
|0.308
Patrick Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.026 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.251 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.15% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by