Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay plays a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay returns to the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second in 2022 with a score of 21-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Cantlay's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T2
|70-65-66-66
|-21
At the Rocket Classic
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 21-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-73-69-74
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|65-68-70-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|67-69-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|74-72-73-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-67-74-77
|+1
|20.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-70-70-73
|-6
|125.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|71-74-75-69
|+1
|29.500
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 1.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.356
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.537
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.116
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.108
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.116
|1.068
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.537 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 70.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
- Cantlay has accumulated 1,251 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.