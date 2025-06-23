Norman Xiong betting profile: Rocket Classic
Norman Xiong signals an errant tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Norman Xiong will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Xiong's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Xiong's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-65-69-72
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T40
|68-74-75-73
|+2
|15.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T29
|65-65-70-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|--
Xiong's recent performances
- Xiong has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Xiong has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong has averaged 0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.771
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.605
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.214
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.538
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.053
|0.619
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
- Xiong has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.771 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Xiong is sporting a 0.605 mark. He has a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Xiong has delivered a -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he is breaking par 25.82% of the time.
- Xiong has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 176th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
