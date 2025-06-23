PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Norman Xiong betting profile: Rocket Classic

Norman Xiong signals an errant tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Norman Xiong will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Xiong at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Xiong's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Xiong's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-65-69-72-921.623
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1267-66-68-71-1632.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4068-74-75-73+215.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-71-67-8--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4773-67-69-70-5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT2965-65-70-72-12--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert Championship6369-68-74-69-4--

    Xiong's recent performances

    • Xiong has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
    • Xiong has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Xiong has averaged 0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7710.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6050.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2140.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.538-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.0530.619

    Xiong's advanced stats and rankings

    • Xiong has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.771 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Xiong is sporting a 0.605 mark. He has a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Xiong has delivered a -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he is breaking par 25.82% of the time.
    • Xiong has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 176th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

