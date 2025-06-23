Noah Goodwin betting profile: Rocket Classic

Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin is sporting a -0.162 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Goodwin is delivering a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.