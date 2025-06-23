PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia reacts after making birdie on the eighth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes for the $9.6 million purse.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Rocket Classic.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6370-70-69-74-5
    2023MC72-70-2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-70-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-74-71-73+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-66-66-70-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5173-70-69-84+813.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-63-68-72-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1668-72-66-74-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 4-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0910.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0270.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.533-0.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6880.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.0900.315

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.091 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.027 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 502 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 66th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

