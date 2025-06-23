Nick Hardy betting profile: Rocket Classic
Nick Hardy of the United States chips onto the seventh green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Hardy finished tied for 52nd with a score of 7-under.
Hardy's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|68-71-72-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|2.427
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.091
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.036
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.202
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.286
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.362
|0.057
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a 0.036 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 19.67% of the time.
- Hardy has accumulated 75 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 172nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
