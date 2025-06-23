Min Woo Lee betting profile: Rocket Classic
Min Woo Lee will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Lee finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
Lee's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
At the Rocket Classic
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|73-69-71-72
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-71-76-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|12.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-71-71-68
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|49
|71-72-77-74
|+6
|15.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|66-64-63-67
|-20
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|67-66-78-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.995 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.001
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.312
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.423
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.149
|-0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.260
|-0.995
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee's average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 12th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lee sports a -0.312 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74.
- Lee has accumulated 797 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
