Michael La Sasso betting profile: Rocket Classic

La Sasso has an average of -0.664 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

La Sasso has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.