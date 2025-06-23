PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024 when he tied for 52nd at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Rocket Classic.

    Michael Kim's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5265-71-70-75-7
    2021MC73-76+5
    2020MC73-70-1

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Michael Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4268-71-67-73-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5075-71-76-72+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-71-74-73+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1671-69-68-67-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5571-72-75-71+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D72-72+4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-71-70-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2771-71-74-71-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-68-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-70-68-225.813

    Michael Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Michael Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.051-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2850.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2540.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0190.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6090.195

    Michael Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.285 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 19.53% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 1,027 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

