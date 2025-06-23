Michael Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.285 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 19.53% of the time.