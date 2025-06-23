PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. The tournament offers a purse of $9,600,000 this year.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Rocket Classic.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-71E
    2022MC71-73E

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-67-68-65-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6669-68-74-72+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-71-66-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-69-75-74-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5472-69-72-73+26.100

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3260.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.2920.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.1350.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.115-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3690.477

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.326 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy is sporting a 0.292 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
    • McGreevy has accumulated 323 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 89th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

