6H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)



    Max Homa returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June twenty-sixth to twenty-ninth. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event in the 2025 edition.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Rocket Classic.

    Homa's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2169-68-69-67-15
    2022T2472-68-67-69-12
    2021T2570-65-74-68-11

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5468-71-71-72+210.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5168-79-75-77+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6073-64-76-77+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3066-68-70-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7070-72-69-75+25.750
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1274-70-69-71-4125.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC81-70+7--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.133-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.905-0.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.114-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.0040.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.148-0.521

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.133 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa has sported a -0.905 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 60.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38.
    • Homa has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

