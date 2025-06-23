PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England plays a shot from the second tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Wallace will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he's had mixed results in the past.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Rocket Classic.

    Wallace's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-75E
    2023T7868-71-75-70-4
    2022T1066-71-69-66-16
    2020T1266-69-68-71-14

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
    • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 10th at 16-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2372-74-69-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-70-70-70-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1771-70-68-72-372.500
    May 4, 2025The CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1264-70-71-73-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-67-77-73-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 1.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0040.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.119-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.7150.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.2010.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3911.233

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.715, ranking first on TOUR in this category for the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 65th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Wallace has hit 63.82% of greens, ranking 128th on TOUR in 2025.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
    • Wallace has accumulated 243 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 113rd on TOUR in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

