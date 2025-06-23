Matt Wallace betting profile: Rocket Classic
Matt Wallace of England plays a shot from the second tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Wallace will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he's had mixed results in the past.
Wallace's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-75
|E
|2023
|T78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2022
|T10
|66-71-69-66
|-16
|2020
|T12
|66-69-68-71
|-14
At the Rocket Classic
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 10th at 16-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-74-69-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-70-70-70
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|72.500
|May 4, 2025
|The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|64-70-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-67-77-73
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 1.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.004
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.119
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.715
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.201
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.391
|1.233
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.715, ranking first on TOUR in this category for the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 65th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Wallace has hit 63.82% of greens, ranking 128th on TOUR in 2025.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Wallace has accumulated 243 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 113rd on TOUR in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
