Matt Kuchar betting profile: Rocket Classic
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar returns to the Rocket Classic, set to take place at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. Kuchar's last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 25th place.
Kuchar's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|2022
|MC
|69-74
|-1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-75-71-72
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|69-68-70-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|71-71-73-73
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-69-68-74
|-6
|5.400
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|67-68-67-68
|-10
|35.833
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.269
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.047
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.284
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.269
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.237
|0.315
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.269 ranks 138th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kuchar sports a -0.047 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74.
- Kuchar has accumulated 186 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.74% ranks 13th on TOUR, while he breaks par 19.59% of the time, ranking 146th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
