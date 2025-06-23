Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Rocket Classic
Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick tees off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This will be Fitzpatrick's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|74-73-72-72
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|76-73-76-68
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|66-70-68-74
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T40
|71-73-74-73
|+3
|21.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.982 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.141
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.045
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.057
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.118
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.157
|0.982
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 ranks 72nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fitzpatrick sports a -0.045 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 63rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.
- Fitzpatrick ranks 74th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 439 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.