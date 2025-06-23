PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick tees off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This will be Fitzpatrick's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-72-63-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3874-73-72-72+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3176-73-76-68+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2368-70-68-68-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3866-70-68-74-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4071-73-74-73+321.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-72+6--

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.982 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1410.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0450.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.0570.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1180.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1570.982

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 ranks 72nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fitzpatrick sports a -0.045 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 63rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.
    • Fitzpatrick ranks 74th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 439 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

