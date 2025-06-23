PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mason Andersen tees off on the twelfth hole during the first round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 19, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)

Mason Andersen tees off on the twelfth hole during the first round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 19, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)

    Mason Andersen will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Andersen's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Andersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-68-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6368-73-76-72+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6170-65-67-75-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-72-77-69+62.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-68-71-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-73+3--

    Andersen's recent performances

    • Andersen's best finish came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
    • He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.512-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.675-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.1030.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1220.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.962-0.580

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.512 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.675 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 60.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Andersen has delivered a 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.37% of the time.
    • Andersen has accumulated 41 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 189th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 22, 2025

    TOUR mourns passing of Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW