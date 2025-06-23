Mason Andersen betting profile: Rocket Classic

Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.512 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.675 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 60.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Andersen has delivered a 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.37% of the time.