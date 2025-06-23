PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Mac Meissner of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to the Rocket Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025, for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Rocket Classic.

    Meissner's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-68-3

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2871-69-68-69-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6568-69-73-72-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5370-71-72-74-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5272-70-72-78+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-69-68-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-69-70-75E17.625

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 28th with a score of 3-under.
    • Meissner has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged -0.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.476-0.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2380.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.224-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.134-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.148-0.620

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.238 (57th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Meissner has sported a 0.224 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
    • Meissner ranks 94th on TOUR with an average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards this season.
    • He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 148th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Morikawa favored in Detroit in search of elusive win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW