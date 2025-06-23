Mac Meissner betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Mac Meissner of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to the Rocket Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025, for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Meissner's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|-3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|71-69-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|68-69-73-72
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|72-70-72-78
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-69-68-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-75
|E
|17.625
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for 28th with a score of 3-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged -0.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.476
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.238
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.224
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.134
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.148
|-0.620
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.238 (57th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Meissner has sported a 0.224 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
- Meissner ranks 94th on TOUR with an average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards this season.
- He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 148th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by