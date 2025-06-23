Luke List betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Luke List returns to the Rocket Classic held at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. His performance at this event has been inconsistent in recent years, but he'll look to improve upon his past results.
List's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|2023
|WD
|74
|-
|2022
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|2020
|T21
|69-67-67-72
|-13
At the Rocket Classic
- In List's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 3-under.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-68-75-75
|+5
|2.178
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-70-75
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- List has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.517
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.762
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.211
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.177
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.633
|-0.300
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.517 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sports a -0.762 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 63.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.51% of the time.
- List has accumulated 120 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 158th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by