6H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Luke List returns to the Rocket Classic held at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. His performance at this event has been inconsistent in recent years, but he'll look to improve upon his past results.

    Latest odds for List at the Rocket Classic.

    List's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6770-70-73-72-3
    2023WD74-
    2022MC76-70+2
    2020T2169-67-67-72-13

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In List's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • List's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3671-69-67-71-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-68-75-75+52.178
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-70-75+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • List has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5170.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.762-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.211-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.177-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.633-0.300

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.517 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sports a -0.762 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 63.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.51% of the time.
    • List has accumulated 120 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 158th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

