PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States and caddie Jason Wiertel prepare to play his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States and caddie Jason Wiertel prepare to play his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton finished tied for 10th in his previous appearance at the Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 in the 2025 Rocket Classic looking to improve on that performance.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the Rocket Classic.

    Clanton's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1069-68-65-72-14

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3467-72-68-70-325.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4274-69-70-71E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-66-70-69-12--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-67-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1570-72-72-73-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT268-65-68-66-15--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT5070-68-72-75-3--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham Championship568-67-62-69-14--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Clanton has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2220.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3220.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.140-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.092-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4960.408

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.222 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 311.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.322 mark. He has a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton has delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he is breaking par 21.97% of the time.
    • Clanton has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 200th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 22, 2025

    TOUR mourns passing of Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Mark Hubbard betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW