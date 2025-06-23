Lee Hodges betting profile: Rocket Classic

Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.

Hodges has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.