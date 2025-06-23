Lee Hodges betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. He'll be looking to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Hodges' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|2022
|T44
|66-66-77-70
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 44th at 9-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-63-69
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-71-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|68-69-66-65
|-12
|63.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|65-74-69-72
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|66-69-71-73
|-9
|24.214
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.145
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.409
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.030
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.148
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.733
|0.263
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.409, ranking 31st on TOUR this season. He ranks 27th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hodges sports a 0.145 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 58th.
- On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 58th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
- Hodges ranks 14th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.75% and 65th in Par Breakers at 21.94%.
- He has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by