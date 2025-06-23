Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Rocket Classic

Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.448 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranks 6th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.016 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 64.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 22.88% of the time.