4H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Ventura looks to improve upon his past performances in this event as he competes for the $9,600,000 purse.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Rocket Classic.

    Ventura's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC73-72+1
    2020T2169-68-68-70-13

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-70-67-70-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-71+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3168-71-70-73-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7774-67-76-75+82.300
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged -0.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1100.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.172-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.261-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.1860.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.138-0.085

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.110 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.172 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
    • Ventura has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 115th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW