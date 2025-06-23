Kris Ventura betting profile: Rocket Classic
Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Ventura looks to improve upon his past performances in this event as he competes for the $9,600,000 purse.
Ventura's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2020
|T21
|69-68-68-70
|-13
At the Rocket Classic
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|68-71-70-73
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|77
|74-67-76-75
|+8
|2.300
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -0.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.110
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.172
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.261
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.186
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.138
|-0.085
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.110 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.172 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 115th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
