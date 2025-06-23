Kevin Yu betting profile: Rocket Classic
Kevin Yu will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. Yu has competed in this tournament in previous years, with his best finish coming in 2024.
Yu's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|E
At the Rocket Classic
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-73-64-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|65-69-63-66
|-17
|190.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|73-70-74-71
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|80.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-63-67-69
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|72-68-68-71
|-5
|59.250
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.220 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.587
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.434
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.167
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.140
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.715
|1.220
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.434 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 588 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
