Kevin Yu betting profile: Rocket Classic

Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.434 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.