Kevin Velo betting profile: Rocket Classic

Kevin Velo of the United States watches his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Velo's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Velo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|68-70-72-77
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|69-66-71-70
|-12
|8.711
Velo's recent performances
- Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Velo has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has averaged -0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.187
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.217
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.039
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.700
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.768
|-0.174
Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.187 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sports a -0.217 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 19.53% of the time.
- Velo has accumulated 66 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 177th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
