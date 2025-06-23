PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Velo betting profile: Rocket Classic

Kevin Velo of the United States watches his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Velo at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Velo's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Velo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-79+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5768-70-72-77+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4069-66-71-70-128.711

    Velo's recent performances

    • Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Velo has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has averaged -0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1870.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.217-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0390.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.700-0.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.768-0.174

    Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.187 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sports a -0.217 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 19.53% of the time.
    • Velo has accumulated 66 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 177th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

