Kevin Roy betting profile: Rocket Classic
Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, from June 26-29, 2025. Roy will look to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in this tournament.
Roy's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-68-64-68
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-70-69-72
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|67-72-72-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|69-72-69-72
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|72-69-75-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.745 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.255
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.094
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.022
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.036
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.363
|0.745
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.255 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.094 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 100th on TOUR.
- He ranks seventh in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 12.93%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
