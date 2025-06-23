Kevin Roy betting profile: Rocket Classic

Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.255 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a 0.094 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.54% of the time.

Roy has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 100th on TOUR.