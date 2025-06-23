John Pak betting profile: Rocket Classic
John Pak of he United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
John Pak returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, from June 26-29, 2025. His previous appearance at this tournament in 2021 resulted in a missed cut.
Pak's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Pak's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-66-68-69
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|63-68-73-73
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|70
|70-67-75-74
|+2
|3.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-72-72-78
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-68-76-77
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|72-65-72-71
|E
|3.200
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-72-72-73
|+4
|3.800
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
Pak's recent performances
- Pak's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- Pak has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.435
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.410
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.043
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.506
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.574
|-0.248
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.410 ranks 30th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Pak is hitting 64.44% which ranks 116th on TOUR.
- Pak's average Driving Distance is 287.8 yards, ranking 161st on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Pak has a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, placing him 109th on TOUR.
- Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 157th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
