Joseph Hooks betting profile: Rocket Classic

Joseph Hooks will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025, for the Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament over the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Hooks' first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Joseph Hooks' recent performances
- No recent performances data available for Joseph Hooks.
Joseph Hooks' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Joseph Hooks' advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for Joseph Hooks in the 2025 season or his last five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hooks as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
