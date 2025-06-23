Harry Hall betting profile: Rocket Classic
Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Harry Hall will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. He's looking to improve on his tied for 31st finish in last year's tournament.
Hall's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|151.667
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-67-75-76
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-69-74-74
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|69-70-74-73
|+2
|6.100
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hall has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.042
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.005
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.308
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.784
|1.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.054
|1.706
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a 0.005 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.17% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 736 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
