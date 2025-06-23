Andrew Putnam betting profile: Rocket Classic
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Putnam will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9,600,000 purse.
Putnam's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2020
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|68-62-68-67
|-15
|91.667
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|11.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|65-70-79-70
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-72-70-74
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|58.714
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.596
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.402
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.433
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.341
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.581
|0.857
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.402 ranks 33rd on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.18% ranks seventh on TOUR.
- Putnam has been particularly strong in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, ranking ninth with an average of 0.433.
- On the greens, Putnam has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.341, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
- He ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.56% and has accumulated 313 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 92nd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
