Andrew Putnam betting profile: Rocket Classic

Putnam has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.

Putnam has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.