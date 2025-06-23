PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Putnam will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9,600,000 purse.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Rocket Classic.

    Putnam's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC70-72-2
    2020MC74-73+3

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT668-62-68-67-1591.667
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4469-67-71-72-111.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6165-70-79-70E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-69-68-68-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-72-70-74-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1170-67-66-68-1358.714

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.596-0.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4020.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4330.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3410.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5810.857

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.402 ranks 33rd on TOUR this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.18% ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • Putnam has been particularly strong in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, ranking ninth with an average of 0.433.
    • On the greens, Putnam has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.341, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
    • He ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.56% and has accumulated 313 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 92nd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

