Joe Highsmith betting profile: Rocket Classic

Joe Highsmith of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith returns to the Rocket Classic, where he finished T57 in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Highsmith's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
At the Rocket Classic
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|64-74-71-75
|+4
|6.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|72
|77-71-69-74
|+7
|5.250
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.119
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.270
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.120
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.217
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.292
|-0.480
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 ranks 123rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Highsmith sports a -0.270 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 60.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 42nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26.
- Highsmith ranks 59th in Par Breakers at 22.02% and 163rd in Bogey Avoidance at 19.75%.
- He has accumulated 809 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
