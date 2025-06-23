PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith returns to the Rocket Classic, where he finished T57 in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Rocket Classic.

    Highsmith's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5771-64-73-74-6

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3668-69-74-67-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-75+14--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-77+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-70+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT873-67-69-71-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6664-74-71-75+46.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7277-71-69-74+75.250
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-72+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.119-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.270-0.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.1200.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2170.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.292-0.480

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 ranks 123rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Highsmith sports a -0.270 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 60.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 42nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26.
    • Highsmith ranks 59th in Par Breakers at 22.02% and 163rd in Bogey Avoidance at 19.75%.
    • He has accumulated 809 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

