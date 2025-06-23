Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Svensson's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-65-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|74-65-70-71
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|66-73-73-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-72-73-74
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|67-69-63-72
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-73-73-71
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-70-72-74
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|64-67-72-71
|-10
|21.214
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.633 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.576
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.424
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.119
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.240
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.511
|0.119
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.576 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.424 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 224 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by