Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.576 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.424 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.05% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.51% of the time.