Jeremy Paul betting profile: Rocket Classic

Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.252 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.175 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.

Paul has accumulated 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th on TOUR.