Jeremy Paul betting profile: Rocket Classic

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This will be Paul's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Paul's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-72
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|36.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|65-68-70-70
|-15
|26.665
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Paul has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.252
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.175
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.165
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.043
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.131
|-0.321
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.252 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.175 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
- Paul has accumulated 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.27% ranks 21st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
