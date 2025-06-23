PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Paul will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This will be Paul's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Paul at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Paul's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-67-68-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-68-71-73+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-70-67-72-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-69-70-73-336.500
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1665-68-70-70-1526.665

    Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Paul has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged -0.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2520.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.175-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.165-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.043-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.131-0.321

    Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.252 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.175 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
    • Paul has accumulated 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.27% ranks 21st on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

