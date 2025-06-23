Henrik Norlander betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, taking place June 26-29. Norlander looks to improve upon his performance from last year's event where he missed the cut.
Norlander's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|2023
|T81
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|2022
|T30
|67-74-66-70
|-11
|2021
|T38
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|2020
|T12
|67-70-69-68
|-14
At the Rocket Classic
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 12th at 14-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|70-67-71-66
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-73-68-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|72-67-73-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.158
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.815
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.289
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.032
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.400
|-0.054
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.815 this season, ranking fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Norlander has a -0.158 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 130th.
- On the greens, Norlander has delivered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02.
- Norlander ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.62% and 107th in Par Breakers at 21.02%.
- He has accumulated 306 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by