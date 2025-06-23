PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Henrik Norlander betting profile: Rocket Classic

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, taking place June 26-29. Norlander looks to improve upon his performance from last year's event where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Rocket Classic.

    Norlander's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-68-2
    2023T8171-68-72-74-3
    2022T3067-74-66-70-11
    2021T3868-72-70-69-9
    2020T1267-70-69-68-14

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 12th at 14-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-66-68-70-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5969-69-72-72+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4570-67-71-66-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-73-68-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1272-67-73-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-69-70-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged -0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.158-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.8150.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.289-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.032-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.400-0.054

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.815 this season, ranking fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Norlander has a -0.158 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 130th.
    • On the greens, Norlander has delivered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02.
    • Norlander ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.62% and 107th in Par Breakers at 21.02%.
    • He has accumulated 306 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 94th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

