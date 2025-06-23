PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley returns to the Rocket Classic, which takes place June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Rocket Classic.

    Buckley's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4471-67-66-76-8
    2022T2472-68-69-67-12

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Buckley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 12-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT767-69-71-65-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4970-71-72-73-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5968-68-67-76-92.987

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Buckley has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has averaged 0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4520.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.371-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.5690.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.488-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.9760.146

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.452 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Buckley is sporting a -0.371 mark.
    • Buckley has a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67.
    • Buckley has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 168th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance is 302.4 yards this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

