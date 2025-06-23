Hayden Buckley betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Hayden Buckley of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley returns to the Rocket Classic, which takes place June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.
Buckley's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|2022
|T24
|72-68-69-67
|-12
At the Rocket Classic
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Buckley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 12-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-68-67-76
|-9
|2.987
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Buckley has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged 0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.452
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.371
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.569
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.488
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.976
|0.146
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.452 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Buckley is sporting a -0.371 mark.
- Buckley has a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67.
- Buckley has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 168th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance is 302.4 yards this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.