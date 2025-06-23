Harry Higgs betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Harry Higgs of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. Higgs will look to improve on his past performances at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Higgs's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T52
|70-69-68-72
|-9
|2022
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|2021
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2020
|70
|69-70-78-73
|+2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Higgs's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Higgs's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|72-75-77-75
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-72-68-74
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|73-66-74-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
Higgs's recent performances
- Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Higgs has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.181
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.391
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.527
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.049
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.785
|-0.270
Higgs's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has sported a -0.391 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 62.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
- Higgs has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.