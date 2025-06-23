PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. Higgs will look to improve on his past performances at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Rocket Classic.

    Higgs's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5270-69-68-72-9
    2022MC72-75+3
    2021MC73-69-2
    20207069-70-78-73+2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Higgs's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Higgs's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5172-75-77-75+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-72-68-74+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT267-66-68-68-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-77+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3073-66-74-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--

    Higgs's recent performances

    • Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.181-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.3910.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.527-0.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0490.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.785-0.270

    Higgs's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has sported a -0.391 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 62.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
    • Higgs has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

