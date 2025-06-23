PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Harrison Endycott betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harrison Endycott of Australia plays a shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Veritex Bank Championship 2025 at Texas Rangers Golf Club on April 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Harrison Endycott will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. Endycott has struggled in his previous appearances at this event, looking to improve on his past performances.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the Rocket Classic.

    Endycott's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-71+1
    2023MC73-69-2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Endycott's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Endycott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-75+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC72-79+11--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-75-1--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-66-71-70-106.257
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3368-70-71-69-1013.793

    Endycott's recent performances

    • Endycott's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of -0.895 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.794-0.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.546-0.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.099-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.092-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.532-2.064

    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.794 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott has sported a -0.546 mark. He has hit 66.67% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.25 Putts Per Round.
    • Endycott's average Driving Distance this season is 299.0 yards.
    • He has broken par 19.44% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

